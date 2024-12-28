Meghalaya police book YouTuber for chanting religious slogans inside church

Meghalaya police have registered a case against a YouTuber and social media influencer Akash Sagar, after he uploaded a video of himself singing the song “Ram Siya Ram” inside a church amid Christmas celebrations, igniting widespread outrage and condemnations.

The incident occurred when the YouTuber entered the church in the serene Mawlynnong village renowned for its picturesque landscapes. The video which quickly went viral on social media shows Sagar standing on a pulpit, typically a sacred place for preaching in Christian worship, and singing “Ram Siya Ram” on the microphone.

The incident was recorded and subsequently shared across multiple social media platforms, sparking a wave of condemnation from various communities and organizations.

Legal action

The East Khasi Hills district police swiftly responded to the incident after social activist Angela Rangad filed a police complaint accusing the YouTuber of deliberately trespassing into the church and disturbing its sanctity.

Rangad termed Sagar’s act as “planned and aimed at disturbing the communal harmony of the society.” She insisted that such actions were a blatant infringement on the Constitutional right of freedom of religion and cultural rights of the Christian community of Meghalaya.

“The YouTuber trespassed into the altar area in a deliberate, premeditated and planned manner and shouted non-Christian songs. This act was done to cause division within the community, exploiting the minority culture in direct violation of all the constitutional rights of freedoms of religion,” Rangad stated in her complaint.

Speaking to the media, superintendent of police (SP) for East Khasi Hills Sylvester Nongtynger said a case was registered at the Pynursla police station. He said investigations are ongoing and the police are doing everything possible to apprehend the culprit.

Condemnation from Hindu groups

Religious and social bodies, including the Central Puja Committee (CPC), which represents Hindu communities in Meghalaya, criticized the YouTuber’s act. Expressing concern, the CPC described the YouTuber’s action as a direct violation of the state’s image, which has always embraced diverse cultures of unity and living together.

“We noted with anguish to see a video circulated on social media platforms causing outrages and violating the religious sentiments of everyone in this peace-loving state. We strongly oppose the act done by this man and appeal to the police administration to proceed strictly and punish this man according to the law we have,” CPC president Naba Bhattacharjee said.