Mehbooba condemns killing of two children in attack in Manipur

Suspected militants hurled a bomb at a house in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday last, leaving a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl dead.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th April 2026 3:06 pm IST
Mehbooba Mufti speaking into a microphone at a public event, wearing a beige and black embroidered headscarf, with attendees visible in the background
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday, April 12, condemned the killing of two children in an attack on their house in Manipur, terming it horrific.

Suspected militants hurled a bomb at a house in Manipur‘s Bishnupur district on Tuesday last, leaving a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl dead. The incident triggered protests in the state.

“The killing of two innocent children in Manipur by a military grade weapon is deeply condemnable & horrific,” the former chief minister said in a post on X.

Subhan Bakery

Without naming anyone, she said the “pin drop silence” on the issue was more disturbing.

“More disturbing is the pin drop silence & inaction of those in power who prioritise political campaigns over basic human rights & justice. People are treated as expendables & wooed only during the time of elections. In times of crisis their safety is conveniently discarded,” she added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th April 2026 3:06 pm IST

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