Mehbooba condemns killing of two children in attack in Manipur

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday, April 12, condemned the killing of two children in an attack on their house in Manipur, terming it horrific.

Suspected militants hurled a bomb at a house in Manipur‘s Bishnupur district on Tuesday last, leaving a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl dead. The incident triggered protests in the state.

“The killing of two innocent children in Manipur by a military grade weapon is deeply condemnable & horrific,” the former chief minister said in a post on X.

The killing of two innocent children in Manipur by a military grade weapon is deeply condemnable & horrific. More disturbing is the pin drop silence & inaction of those in power who prioritise political campaigns over basic human rights & justice. People are treated as… — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 12, 2026

Without naming anyone, she said the “pin drop silence” on the issue was more disturbing.

“More disturbing is the pin drop silence & inaction of those in power who prioritise political campaigns over basic human rights & justice. People are treated as expendables & wooed only during the time of elections. In times of crisis their safety is conveniently discarded,” she added.