Mehbooba detained by Delhi cops for protesting against anti encroachment drive in J&K

Photo of Anjana Meenakshi Anjana Meenakshi Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2023 3:23 pm IST
Musharraf only Pak general who genuinely tried to address Kashmir issue: Mehbooba
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday detained PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti during a protest in the national capital against the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s anti-encroachment drive in the union territory.

Several videos doing rounds on social media showed police lifting Mehbooba Mufti up from the protest site and carrying her into a police van nearby.

Also Read
UP govt seeks source of funding of unrecognised madrasas near Indo-Nepal border

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader on Wednesday had planned to march from Railway Bhawan to Parliament to protest against the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s “bulldozer policy”.

“Jammu and Kashmir is being turned into a place like Afghanistan,” she said before being detained by the police.

Tags
Photo of Anjana Meenakshi Anjana Meenakshi Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2023 3:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button