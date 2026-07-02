Mehbooba Mufti, Khurshid to travel to Iran for Khamenei funeral

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Salman Khurshid are set to travel to Iran on Thursday, July 2, to attend the state funeral of the country’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to media reports, the two leaders will depart from New Delhi at 4 pm aboard a special Mahan Air flight arranged by the Iranian government for invited foreign guests.

Mufti travelled from Srinagar to New Delhi earlier in the day to join the delegation. PDP leader Waheed ur Rehman Para told The Indian Express that Tehran had arranged the special aircraft after commercial flights to Iran were suspended.

Also Read Iran invites BJP, Congress leaders to Khamenei funeral

“Since the flights to Iran are not flying, the Iran government has sent a special plane for the guests,” Para said.

Speaking to PTI before her departure, Mufti described the invitation as a rare honour.

“It is an immense honour for me and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive this invitation. I will travel there to pay my last respects to the supreme leader,” she said.

Modi conveys condolences to Iranian President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to convey condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials and citizens during the recent conflict.

According to the Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad on X, Modi also informed Pezeshkian that India would send an official delegation to attend the funeral ceremonies.

The Indian delegation will be led by Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of #Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian:

🔹He conveyed the condolences and sympathy of the Government and people of #India following the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader and a number of… pic.twitter.com/4yyLDArm7O — Iran In Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) July 2, 2026

Funeral ceremonies from July 4 to 9

The state funeral will be held from July 4 to 9 across Iran, with ceremonies also taking place in Iraq.

According to Iran International, Khamenei’s body will lie in state for three days at Tehran’s Mosalla prayer complex before a funeral procession through the capital. The ceremonies will then continue in the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala before returning to Iran for events in Qom.

Also Read Bihar Governor, MoS to represent India at Khamenei funeral

Khamenei will be buried on July 9 at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace. Iranian authorities have yet to announce who will lead the funeral prayer, one of the most symbolic moments of the state funeral.

The 86-year-old Khamenei was killed on February 28 after US-Israeli airstrikes targeted his fortified compound in central Tehran, according to Iranian state media.

Indian leaders among invitees

Iran has invited several Indian political and religious leaders to attend the funeral. Besides Mufti and Khurshid, the invitees include BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leader Imran Ansari, Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi, Masroor Abbas Ansari and Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received an invitation from President Masoud Pezeshkian but is unlikely to attend because of his scheduled visits to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 6 to 11.