Iran invites BJP, Congress leaders to Khamenei funeral

Iran has invited senior leaders from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress to attend the state funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

Invitations have been extended to BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress foreign affairs department chairman Salman Khurshid.

Iran has also invited People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Shia Members of Parliament Ruhullah Mehdi, Haji Haneefa, Imran Masood and Afzal Ansari to attend the multi-day funeral ceremonies.

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The Government of India will be represented by an official delegation led by Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

This comes after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the ceremonies, according to diplomatic sources. However, New Delhi has not confirmed whether the Prime Minister will travel to Iran.

Katju declines invitation

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju said he had also been invited to attend the funeral but would not be able to travel because of ill health.

In a post on X, Katju shared what he said was his reply to the invitation, expressing gratitude to the Iranian leadership for the gesture and conveying his condolences over Khamenei’s death.

Also Read Iran invites PM Narendra Modi to Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral

Katju said he had wished to visit Iran and attend the funeral but was forced to decline due to health reasons. He also praised the late Iranian leader and extended his sympathies to Khamenei’s family and the Iranian people.

My reply to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khameini, the Supreme Leader of Iran, who invited me to the funeral ceremony in Tehran of late Ayatollah Ali Khameini



His Eminence Ayatollah Mojtaba Khameini, the Supreme Leader of Iran

( Through the Iranian Ambassador to India, New Delhi )

Your… — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) July 1, 2026

Funeral ceremonies from July 4

The funeral ceremonies are scheduled to take place from July 4 to 9 in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad, with additional processions planned in Iraq. Iranian authorities expect millions of mourners to attend and have tightened security following the recent regional conflict.

The invitations reflect the longstanding diplomatic and civilisational ties between India and Iran despite continuing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.