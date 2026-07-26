Mehbooba Mufti targets Yogi over Jauhar University demotion order

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday, July 26, hit out at Uttar Pradesh government for targeting Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, saying chief minister Yogi Adityanath should learn a lesson from the Jantar Mantar protests.

“Destroying an institution of learning like Jauhar University displays nothing but hatred and vengeance,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.

The former chief minister asked people to stand with the protesting students of the Jauhar University.

“Yogi should take a lesson from Jantar Mantar and see how the youth of this country are rejecting the politics of hate and division. Stand with the protesting students,” she added.

Mufti’s reaction came after the Rampur Development Authority on July 15 ordered the demolition of 38 out of 40 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, founded by jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, citing a lack of plan approvals.

Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said the action was initiated following a report submitted by the regional junior engineer regarding alleged unauthorised constructions on the university campus.

But the university has argued that the area was outside the RDA’s jurisdiction when the buildings were constructed, a contention rejected by the authority.

Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Rampur was established in 2006 by an Act of the Uttar Pradesh legislature. It is approximately 12 km from Rampur Railway Station.

The institution was a prominent project for Azam Khan but has since faced significant legal battles over land encroachment and alleged lease violations, with the Uttar Pradesh government reclaiming large portions of the property.

Earlier in the year, Khan and his family formally stepped aside from the university’s governing trust.