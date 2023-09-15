Mehbooba Mufti vs J&K police on Kashmiri journo’s arrest

Police on Friday arrested a local journalist, Majid Hyderi from his residence in Peerbagh locality of Srinagar city. 

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 15th September 2023 2:05 pm IST
J&K's former CM Mehbooba Mufti and arrested journalist,Majid Hyderi.

Srinagar: The J&K Police on Friday arrested a local journalist in Srinagar after which former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti alleged ‘intimidation’, a charge vehemently denied by the police. 

Police on Friday arrested a local journalist, Majid Hyderi from his residence in Peerbagh locality of Srinagar city. 

Reacting to the arrest, Mehbooba Mufti posted on X, “Majid Hyderi’s arrest late last night has exposed the nexus between conmen & certain intelligence agencies. He was dragged from his home like a wanted terrorist without following any legalities. 

MS Education Academy

“His mother & sister pleaded to see a warrant but this too was denied. This is how journalists who expose scams are accused of intimidation & defamation”.

Also Read
Dialogue must for ending bloodshed in J&K: NC chief Farooq Abdullah

Responding to her allegation, Srinagar police said on its official X post handle, “FIR No 88/2023 U/S 120-B, 177,386,500 of IPC registered in Sadder PS on basis of order issued by Hon’ble court of JMIC Srinagar. One Majid Hyderi S/o Jahangir Hyderi R/o Peerbagh arrested for criminal conspiracy, intimidation, extortion, giving false information, defamation etc.

“Family was clearly informed about the order of the Hon’ble court regarding this. It is requested to kindly not fall prey to a misinformation campaign by vested interests”.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 15th September 2023 2:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button