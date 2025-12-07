Mehdipatnam police driver held for theft of Rs 1.75L mobile from station

Hyderabad: A police driver working in the Mehdipatnam station was arrested and remanded on charges of stealing a mobile phone worth Rs 1.75 lakh from the station, recovered from a theft incident.

A few days ago, a man had lodged a complaint that his mobile worth Rs 1.75 lakh was stolen at Rythu Bazaar, Mehdipatnam.

The accused was nabbed and the phone was recovered and kept in the table drawer since. Driver Shravan Kumar took the opportunity and pocketed it.

When the owner came to the station to retrieve his phone, it was missing. An enquiry was conducted and Shravan Kumar was caught. He was produced before the court and sent to jail.

A few days ago, a policeman attached to the Film Nagar police station stole a duplicate Rolex watch from a house during a search operation. He was arrested and sent to judicial remand in the case.