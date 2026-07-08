Mehdipatnam Police nab property offender, gold, bike recovered

Hyderabad: The Mehdipatnam police on Wednesday, July 8, arrested a property offender involved in a house theft case and recovered 157.8 grams of gold ornaments among other stolen items.

A case was registered on June 30, following a complaint regarding theft of gold ornaments from a Masab Tank residence.

The accused, an Uber bike driver known to the complainant’s family, gained access to the house under the pretext of assisting in the sale of a car. Taking advantage of the opportunity, he used the available keys to open the almirah and stole the gold ornaments.

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He later sold the stolen gold in Secunderabad and fled to Goa. The accused was apprehended upon his return to Hyderabad based on credible information. The stolen property, including 157.8 grams of gold ornaments, one Honda Activa two-wheeler, and Rs 12,000 in cash, with a total recovery valued at Rs 10 lakhs, was recovered by the Crime Team of Mehdipatnam Police Station.