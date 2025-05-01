Mehdipatnam skywalk likely to be completed by June

Hyderabad: The long-awaited skywalk at Mehdipatnam Junction, designed to ease traffic congestion and provide a safer passage for pedestrians, is expected to be completed by June.

According to local media reports, the project, which was delayed due to the time taken to obtain permissions from the defence department, is now progressing rapidly.

The skywalk, designed to facilitate pedestrian movement across the busy junction, will feature five hop-on stations. These stations will be located near Rythu Bazar, the Defence compound wall, the Mehdipatnam bus bay, the Asif Nagar police station, and the Gudimalkapur junction.

Mehdipatnam skywalk is being built by HMDA

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is constructing the skywalk at a cost of Rs. 32.97 crores. With shops included in the design, the HMDA plans to generate revenue from the project.

The skywalk will ease pedestrian movement across roads and provide a smooth commute for travellers. It will be 6.15 meters in height and 4 meters in width, with elevator chairs likely to be installed for the convenience of physically challenged individuals.