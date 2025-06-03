Mehdipatnam woman resists chain snatcher, accused held with gold

Hyderabad: The Mehdipatnam police apprehended a chain snatcher at 10:30 am on Monday morning, June 3, and recovered a gold chain weighing 14 grams from his possession. The accused was nabbed while attempting to sell the stolen jewellery near Mallepally X Roads, Hyderabad.

G Chandrakala, 65, went to purchase milk from a kirana shop near her residence on Sunday morning, when the accused came up to her on a scooter under the pretence of asking directions in Telugu.

The suspect asked, “Vijay Nagar Colony idena?” and then suddenly grabbed at her 20-gram gold chain. However, the victim did not accept defeat so easily, and clenched the chain tightly even as she was thrown down. At this point, the snatcher forcefully pulled at the necklace, breaking it into two pieces and fleeing with the 14-gram piece. Mehdipatnam police received a complaint about the robbery at 11 am on the same day.

The arrested has been identified as a 35-year-old lab technician, Mohammed Najeeb. According to official sources, he admitted to the offence while in interrogation, and said he intended to chainsnatch to make extra money to feed his online gambling addiction and habitual ganja consumption. The police have booked the accused under Section 304 (2) and 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).