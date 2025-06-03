Hyderabad commissioner inspects Goshamahal police ground

Hyderabad: Hyderabad commissioner of police, CV Anand, on Tuesday, June 3, inspected the horse stable at the Goshamahal police ground.

He said that the blocks belonging to the police department are being shifted and that the horse ground and stables have been temporarily shifted to the vacant space in the Goshamahal Police Stadium.

Anand informed that all departments under the Hyderabad police at the grounds will be shifted, and the premises will be handed over to the medical department. “We are preparing a horse stable and a ground. Similarly, the government has allocated another 2 acres next to TTI (Traffic Training Institute) and chief minister A Revanth Reddy has sanctioned Rs 55 crore with a special initiative,” he said Anand.

The construction of this building will be completed in about one year by the Police Housing Corporation.

Formation of swift women action team

Anand stated that dharnas, rallies, and protests are a regular occurrence in Hyderabad, and it would be highly inappropriate and embarrassing if women had to be arrested without adequate preparation.

To address this issue, a team of 35 newly selected women constables has been formed at the Hyderabad Police Headquarters. This unit has been named the Swift Women Action Team.

The commissioner explained that the team has undergone special training in karate and in techniques to safely detain and escort women during protests. He added that more personnel will be recruited soon, and the team will be expanded into two platoons of 42 members each.

Anand concluded by congratulating the officers and all the team members involved in establishing the Swift Women Action Team.