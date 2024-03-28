Mehfil-E-Zaiqa, the biggest Ramzan food carnival in Hyderabad

Hyderabadis are known for their passionate love affair with food. From savouring iconic local dishes to exploring global cuisines, they simply adore indulging in diverse culinary delights. Imagine all these delicacies converging under one roof — it’s indeed a paradise for food enthusiasts, especially during the festive month of Ramzan.

With the city buzzing with excitement, a food carnival offering an array of flavours becomes an irresistible treat for everyone and Hyderabad is now gearing up for one!

All About ‘Mehfil-E-Zaiqa’

The brainchild of the city’s popular food bloggers Ayesha Sultana (Whatchucraving) and Hasnain Ul-Haq (Zest of Hyderabad), in collaboration with Pariwar groups (Majaz Hussain and Mujtaba Hussain), “Mehfil-E-Zaiqa” promises to be a 12-day feast for the senses. Taking place from March 29 to April 9 at Kings Classic Garden, this grand event invites everyone to indulge in a gastronomic journey through the flavours of Hyderabad and beyond.

Entry is free for all, ensuring accessibility to everyone eager to explore the myriad cuisines on offer and soak in the spirit of Ramzan in Hyderabad.

In an exclusive interview with Siasat.com, one of the organizers of the event Ayesha Sultana shared, “Our primary aim with this event is to capture the festive essence of Ramzan and provide a platform for people to come together, enjoy diverse cuisines, and create lasting memories with their loved ones.”

From tantalizing Haleem and mouth-watering Kunafa to aromatic Biryanis and tempting desserts, Mehfil-E-Zaiqa promises a culinary adventure like no other. With a diverse array of cuisines including authentic Afghani, Rajasthani, Chinese, and South Indian fare, there’s something to satisfy every palate.

Highlighting the unique offerings of the carnival, Ayesha revealed, “In addition to this, we are also offering an unlimited Sehri buffet, ‘Mehfil e Sehri,’ featuring over 50 food items, including traditional Hyderabadi delicacies like khichdi, kheema, gurda, and more, that will be served from 2 am to 4 am.”

But Mehfil-E-Zaiqa isn’t just about food; it is also going to be a quick spot for shoppers. With stalls offering a range of clothing, jewellery, and accessories, attendees can indulge in some retail therapy amidst their culinary escapades.

What truly sets ‘Mehfil-E-Zaiqa’ apart is its emphasis on food, unlike other Ramzan expos that often prioritize shopping over culinary delights. Ayesha remarked, “We’re flipping the script by offering a wide variety of food options that shopping points.”

Celebrities To Grace The Event

Adding star power to the event, Bigg Boss 17 winner and popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is set to grace the carnival on April 1st where he will interact with his fans and followers.

Apart from him, Tollywood actor Srinivas Bellamkonda known for some good movies in the Telugu film industry, will also be gracing the food carnival. He will be attending on April 5.

So mark your calendars and prepare to tantalize your taste buds at “Mehfil-E-Zaiqa,” where food, fun, and festivities await!