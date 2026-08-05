Mumbai: Social media influencer and actress Jannat Zubair has landed in controversy after celebrity henna/mehndi artist Samreen Ansari recalled an allegedly unpleasant experience of working with her.

During a recent podcast, Samreen claimed that Jannat behaved rudely and arrogantly while getting her mehndi done. Recalling the actress’ alleged tone, she quoted her as saying, “Tum henna artist ho na, toh jaldi karo.”

Samreen alleged that Jannat showed little respect towards artists she considered “smaller,” while behaving warmly with celebrities of her own stature. The henna artist said the experience left her disappointed, especially because she had not expected such treatment from the actress.

As the podcast clip went viral, Samreen issued a detailed clarification on Instagram. She explained that the incident took place during a Chand Raat visit and revealed that three members of her team had arrived together to provide the mehndi service. However, only two were allegedly allowed to stay inside, while the third team member was asked to leave.

Samreen said she deliberately avoided discussing the experience publicly at the time. She even shared positive moments from the visit because she didn’t want one personal incident to turn into a controversy.

According to her, the topic came up unexpectedly during the podcast and she simply chose to answer honestly.

“If this was about views or fame, I would have spoken about it the day it happened,” she wrote, adding that she had no intention of harming anyone or exaggerating the incident.

Samreen also stressed that her comments reflected only her personal experience and were not meant to define Jannat’s character. She acknowledged that others may have had completely different interactions with the actress.

Jannat Zubair has not publicly responded to Samreen’s allegations yet.