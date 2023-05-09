Mehrauli murder: Delhi court frames disappearance of evidence charges against Poonawala

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges in the Mehrauli murder case against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar of Saket Courts has framed charges under Sections 302 (Murder) and 201 (Disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Poonawala.

“Prima facie case of Section 302 is made out and charges will be framed,” ASJ Khurana said.

The judge added that to screen himself from punishment, Poonawala cut Walkar’s body and threw it at various places therefore committing offence under Section 201of IPC.

Poonawala pleaded not guilty to Walker’s murder and the matter has now been set for trial and has been listed for recording of prosecution evidence on June 1.

The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that incriminating circumstances are clearly revealed through reliable and clinching evidence and they form a chain of events.

A charge sheet running over 6,000 pages was filed in the case.