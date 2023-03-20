Mehul Choksi’s name removed from Interpol’s ‘red’ notice list

This is a setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) which were waiting for his deportation.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 20th March 2023 11:04 pm IST
Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi

New Delhi: In a major setback to Indian probe agencies, the Interpol removed fugitive Mehul Choksi, accused of committing a Rs 11,356.84 crore loan fraud case with the Punjab National Bank (PNB), fron its ‘red’ notice list.

Choksi was added to red notice list in December 2018. As per sources, authorities concerned of the Indian government objected to the move of Interpol but it didn’t budge on the decision

However, officials probing the matter said that it will not much affect Choksi’s extradition from Antigua.

Choksi is currently in the Caribbean island nation and Indian authorities have asked Antiguan authorities to extradite him so that he could be prosecuted.

