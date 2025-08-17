Melania Trump pens ‘peace letter’ to Putin

Washington: US First Lady Melania Trump has penned a heartfelt “peace letter” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to safeguard children and future generations by bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.

According to media reports, the letter was personally delivered to Putin by US President Donald Trump ahead of his summit with the Russian leader at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday.

In her emotional appeal, Melania highlighted the devastating impact of the conflict on children, describing them as “caught in the crosshairs” of violence.

Her letter opened with a moving line, “Dear President Putin, Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-centre. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger.”

The First Lady wrote that protecting future generations must be the shared responsibility of both parents and world leaders.

“As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few,” she noted.

This marks Melania Trump’s second known involvement in US foreign policy related to Russia and Ukraine.

She had earlier played a role in convincing her husband to strengthen military aid to Kyiv and to take a firmer position in dealings with Moscow over the long-running conflict.

Calling children “a purity, an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology,” Melania appealed directly to the Russian President.

“Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter. In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone, you serve humanity itself,” she added.

The letter ended with an urgent call for immediate action, urging Putin not to delay.

“Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time,” she concluded.

The letter was handed to Putin shortly before the Alaska summit between the two leaders.

Meanwhile, Trump has described his meeting with the Russian President as “extremely productive,” though he clarified that no formal agreement had been reached.

Both leaders spoke positively about their discussions, even as no signed deal was announced.

Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Washington on Monday to hold talks with Trump.