Memefest on Twitter as Whatsapp stops working globally

WhatsApp services are presently experiencing some interruptions. While WhatsApp has not issued an official statement or acknowledgement, there are reports that users are unable to send or receive messages on the messaging network.
According to Down Detector, over 85 per cent of people reported problems while messaging, 11 per cent while using the app, and 3 per cent while using the website.
In India, the affected cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Lucknow, but users from the US, Germany, South Africa, Bahrain, Bangladesh and several other countries also complained on the platform that the service is currently creating a disturbance and not working smoothly.
Users in India also faced trouble while sending images and videos.