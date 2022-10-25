Memefest on Twitter as Whatsapp stops working globally

WhatsApp services are presently experiencing some interruptions. While WhatsApp has not issued an official statement or acknowledgement, there are reports that users are unable to send or receive messages on the messaging network.

According to Down Detector, over 85 per cent of people reported problems while messaging, 11 per cent while using the app, and 3 per cent while using the website.

In India, the affected cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Lucknow, but users from the US, Germany, South Africa, Bahrain, Bangladesh and several other countries also complained on the platform that the service is currently creating a disturbance and not working smoothly.

Users in India also faced trouble while sending images and videos.

Some reactions online:

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

You came here to see if Whatsapp is down right? pic.twitter.com/Vwx1urd3BS — 0xShane (@BeLikeShane) October 25, 2022

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022

Me after restarting my phone, putting it on airplane mode and uninstalling whatsapp and then coming to Twitter 😭#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/AlvH3aI5yZ — Anjali (@Anjali_14_) October 25, 2022

How Twitter behaves when Meta plateforms are down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/jKpAjx3ANh — ɅMɅN DUВΞY (@imAmanDubey) October 25, 2022