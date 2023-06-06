‘Memory Khan’ trains teachers in Mind Mapping and Memory Skills at MS workshop

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy organises a three-day workshop on mind mapping, memory skills, and speed reading for 650 teachers at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Renowned expert Mohammad Lateef Khan, Chairman of MS Education Academy, conducted the training sessions. Khan, who received formal training from Tony Buzan, a world-renowned expert in mind mapping and memory management, is one of the few licensed instructors in Tony Buzan Mind Mapping, Memory Skills, and Speed Reading.

Following the completion of the workshop, Khan expressed confidence in transferring these techniques to the students after equipping the teachers with enhanced mental abilities. He highlighted the rarity of the skills being taught, emphasizing the changing world and the importance of utilizing the brain effectively in the era of artificial intelligence.

Khan shared his gratitude for the opportunity to provide this training to teachers, mentioning his extensive travel and coursework to acquire knowledge in mind mapping, memory skills, speed reading, and creativity. His goal is to impart these opportunities to the entire MS staff across all schools, ultimately benefiting all MS students.

The three-day workshop was designed to engage participants throughout the day. Initially, the staff members were unaware of what they would learn, but their interest and energy levels increased as the workshop progressed. Khan noted their enthusiasm, suggesting that they were eager to apply their newfound knowledge to enhance the mental abilities of the students. He emphasized the importance of thinking in defining an individual’s identity and expressed the desire for students to develop higher thinking skills and excel in facing new challenges. Khan highlighted the need for organized teaching and a comprehensive curriculum to achieve these goals.

With gratitude to Allah, Khan mentioned the development of a comprehensive curriculum on memory skills and mind mapping within MS Education Academy. He expressed optimism that this curriculum would lead to improved academic results and extraordinary achievements among students.

Lateef Khan expressed his appreciation for the rare acquisition and training of these skills, acknowledging the conferred title of “Memory Khan” by the Indian Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC) on November 26, 2017. The title and certificate were awarded to Khan by the chief guest, Suresh Parbhane, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, at the conclusion of a week-long memory workshop at the Indian Islamic Cultural Centre.

The workshop concluded with the participants enriched and inspired to apply their learnings in the classroom, fostering an environment of enhanced mental abilities and academic excellence among MS Education Academy students.