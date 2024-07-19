Men Natasa Stankovic dated before Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress-model Natasa Stankovic have decided to end their marriage after four years. Their relationship started with a romantic engagement in January 2020 and the birth of their son Agastya in July 2020. Many fans have followed their love story closely. Despite trying to make their marriage work, Hardik and Natasa have chosen to part ways to focus on their happiness and their son’s well-being.

In a joint statement on social media, they expressed respect for each other and said they carefully thought about their decision. They also said they will continue to co-parent Agastya, making sure he gets love and support from both parents.

Natasa Stankovic: A Closer Look

Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian beauty who has made a name for herself in the Indian entertainment industry. Before marrying Hardik Pandya, Natasa dated a few notable people.

Aly Goni

Natasa dated actor Aly Goni from 2014 to 2015. They started as best friends, and their friendship turned into love. They even appeared together on the dance reality show “Nach Baliye 9.” However, they broke up after a year due to cultural differences. Aly, who is now dating Jasmin Bhasin, said in an interview that he found it hard to adjust to the cultural differences in his relationship with Natasa.

Sam Merchant

After her relationship with Aly Goni, Natasa briefly dated Sam Merchant, a hotelier and former model. Their relationship didn’t last long due to compatibility issues, and they parted ways after a few months.