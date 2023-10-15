‘Meowsterpiece’: Video of cat ‘singing’ takes internet by storm

Hyderabad: Cats are incredibly cute and adorable pets. Cat lovers from around the world share delightful videos and pictures of their feline companions on social media platforms, spreading joy and laughter. These charming creatures offer more than just their adorable appearances — they provide comfort and emotional support to their owners, contributing positively to their mental well-being.

The spade-shaped ears and expressive eyes of cats along with a soft body is what attracts people.

In the past we have seen various videos of cats going viral on social media platforms and one latest video of a cute and adorable cat singing along with the owner is doing rounds on social media.

In the video the cat is seen singing with the owner on two songs and the duet is being loved by netizens. Most of the internet users and influencers are sharing the video and expressing how much they loved this cute cat.

It is relevant to mention here that a section of users are of the opinion that the video is edited and owner has used the auto tune to make video appealing. Whatever, but the video will make surely your day.