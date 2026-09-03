Mercedes-Benz plans to launch many more models in India: CEO

New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz sees India as a key growth market and technology hub, German auto major’s CEO Ola Kallenius said on Thursday, September 3, asserting that the company plans to launch many more models in the country in the coming years.

Addressing the Annual Convention 2026 of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) here virtually, he said, “Mercedes is a well-established brand in India. We have grown. We’re going to launch many more models in the next few years to come”.

The Mercedes-Benz CEO expressed optimism about the company’s long term future in the Indian market, adding, “We will industrialise accordingly.”

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He described India as a major source of creativity and creation, talent, intelligence, competence, technological ecosystem, and a growing production supply ecosystem.

Drawing comparisons between India and Germany, he said, “So, in a kind of way, India is no different than Germany. We just happened to start our business in Germany, but India offers the full suite of everything that you need as a global technology-oriented OEM to thrive”.