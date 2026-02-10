‘Mere paas paise nahi hai’: Rajpal Yadav breaks down before surrender

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, famous for his roles in films like Chup Chup Ke and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities on February 5, 2026. This came after the Delhi High Court rejected his last request for more time to repay dues in a cheque bounce case. The case started back in 2010, when Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his film Ata Pata Laapata. Unfortunately, the film was a commercial failure, leaving him unable to repay the loan.

Rajpal Yadav’s Statement

Yadav issued cheques to repay the loan, but many of them bounced. Over the years, the amount owed, including interest and penalties, grew to around Rs 9 crore. Although he made partial payments, he repeatedly failed to meet court deadlines. On February 4, 2026, the Delhi High Court rejected his request for an extension, stating that leniency could not be given endlessly. Yadav was ordered to surrender.

Before going to jail, Yadav broke down in court and said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”

Court’s Final Decision

In 2018, Yadav and his wife were convicted under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced to six months in prison. The case continued for years with multiple appeals and increased debt. Despite paying some money in 2025, Yadav failed to meet the full amount, leading to the court’s strict decision to send him to jail.

Sonu Sood Offers Support to Rajpal Yadav

Amid his legal troubles, Rajpal Yadav received support from fellow actor Sonu Sood. After Yadav’s emotional plea went viral, Sonu took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer both financial and professional support. Sonu wrote, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal.” He added that Rajpal would be a part of his upcoming film and offered a small signing amount, stating, “A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity.”

Sonu also urged the film industry to stand together, reminding producers, directors, and colleagues that Rajpal should not be left to face this tough phase alone. “When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone,” Sonu said.

Rajpal Yadav’s Upcoming Work

Despite the legal issues, Rajpal Yadav has upcoming projects. He will appear in Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle, both starring Akshay Kumar. Bhooth Bangla is set to release on April 10, 2026, and Welcome to the Jungle on June 26, 2026.