Meri tabahi mein apne haath thi, says Azam Khan on release

Rampur: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan received a tumultuous welcome when he reached his house in Rampur on Friday after his release from jail.

Talking to reporters, Azam Khan said, “Meri tabahi mein mera apna haath thi (My downfall was by my own hand. Who were those who filed cases against me initially?”

The statement was loaded but the veteran leader refused to thrown more light on it.

He said that he was thankful to those who had given him justice. “I thank those who met me in jail and also those who did not,” he said.

He said that he had suffered enough in jail but he wanted to know why some people had so much hatred for him.

“Main haadson se jeet kar aaya hoon (I have emerged triumphant from catastrophes). I was given threats in Sitapur jail and kept in a cell designated for those on death row,” he said.

Replying to a question on corruption charges, he said that every piece of land that was bought, has been paid by cheques.

Asked whether he would contest the upcoming by-elections to Lok Sabha, Azam Khan said that his health did not permit him to do so now.