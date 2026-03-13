Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 33: Is it releasing in India today?

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is nearing its grand finale, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds. Starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan, the romantic drama has become one of the most talked-about shows in recent months.

From emotional scenes to strong chemistry between the lead pair, the show has kept viewers hooked week after week. Now, with only two episodes left, excitement among fans has reached a peak.

For many viewers, Friday used to be synonymous with Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. Every week, fans would wait for the day to arrive, trending scenes on social media and sharing their predictions for the upcoming episode. However, the schedule of the show changed during the holy month of Ramzan. The makers reduced the frequency of episodes and even skipped a week in between. What earlier aired twice a week was eventually reduced to just one episode per week.

Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan from Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (Instagram)

Reports suggest that the makers decided to stretch the final episodes so that the grand finale could air after Eid, a move believed to help maintain the show’s high TRP ratings. Despite the changes, many fans were still expecting a fresh episode to drop this Friday.

Episode 33 will not air today. So far, the drama has completed 32 episodes. The second-last episode, episode 33, will release on Saturday, March 14 instead.

The final episode, which will be episode 34, is expected to arrive either on March 27 or March 28. There will be no new episode next week due to Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, making the wait slightly longer for fans who are eager to see the conclusion.

When and where to watch Episode 33 in India

YouTube Channel: Top Pakistani Dramas

Date: March 14

Time: After 10 PM (IST)

Directed by Musaddiq Malek and written by Radain Shah, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is produced by Six Sigma Plus. The show premiered in late 2025 on ARY Digital and quickly turned into a massive success, crossing 1 billion views on YouTube and building a huge international fan base.

With just two episodes remaining, all eyes are now on how the emotional journey of the characters will finally come to an end. Fans across Pakistan and India are eagerly counting down the days for the much-awaited finale.