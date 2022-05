Bengaluru: A video of Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan has gone viral on the internet in which he was seen sharing food with Dalit Swamiji.

In the video, the MLA feeds Swami and then asks him to remove the food and eat it himself.

#WATCH Bengaluru, Karnataka: In an attempt to set an example seemingly against caste discrimination, Congress Chamarajapete MLA BZ Zameer A Khan feeds Dalit community's Swami Narayana & then eats the same chewed food by making Narayana take it out from his mouth to feed him(22.5) pic.twitter.com/7XG0ZuyCRS — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

The incident took place during an event in Chamarajpet on Sunday.

The Congress MLA targeted those radical elements as creating a rift between communities.