Met dept predicts heavy rain for parts of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall for three days from July 24 in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, while strong surface winds have been predicted across the state in isolated places over the next five days till July 28.

“Surface winds with speeds of up to 30 to 40 km per hour (kmph) are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema,” said the Met department in a release.

According to the Met Department, lower tropospheric south-westerly and westerly winds are prevailing over the southern state and Yanam

Elaborating on weather inference, it observed that the shear zone is now running roughly 21 degrees north and between 4.5 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director R Kurmanadh noted that the situation in Godavari river is stable now.

“Water level at Bhadrachalam is at 47.3 ft while the floodwater outflows at Dowleswaram Barrage amounted to 14.56 lakh cusecs,” said Kurmanadh in a release.

The official said that the second level warning continues and advised people to be alert until the floodwaters recede completely.