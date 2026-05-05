Met Gala 2026: List of 8 celebs banned from fashion’s biggest night

Hyderabad: The Met Gala is one of the most glamorous events in the world, where fashion, art, and celebrity culture meet. Held every year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, it is known for its extravagant red carpet, unique themes, and high-profile attendees. The 2026 Met Gala theme is “Costume Art” with a dress code of “Fashion is Art.” This year, the event focuses on celebrating fashion as an art form, showcasing creative, sculptural, and theatrical outfits that highlight the human body as a canvas.

While most stars eagerly attend, some celebrities are either banned or choose not to appear at the Met Gala. Here are eight notable names and why they are not part of the 2026 guest list:

1. Donald Trump

Donald Trump is the only celebrity officially banned from the Met Gala. Anna Wintour confirmed in 2017 that she would never invite him again, making it clear he is permanently excluded from the event.

2. Tim Gunn

The former Project Runway host was banned after sharing a story about Anna Wintour being carried down stairs by bodyguards. He admitted in interviews that he is no longer welcome at the gala.

3. Kanye West (Ye)

Ye is reportedly banned due to his controversial antisemitic comments and multiple public controversies. The fashion industry has distanced itself from him entirely.

4. Rachel Zoe

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe faced exclusion after stating in 2007 that her influence was greater than Anna Wintour’s. Though she was invited in 2012, her comments reportedly affected future invitations.

5. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is rumoured to be excluded from the 2026 Met Gala after making political statements that caused controversy. Reports suggest her invitations have stopped completely.

6. Lili Reinhart

After criticizing Kim Kardashian for extreme dieting to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress in 2022, Lili Reinhart does not expect to be invited back.

7. Tina Fey

Tina Fey called the Met Gala a “jerk parade” and criticized its superficiality. She has not attended since her 2010 appearance.

8. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato had a negative experience at the 2016 Met Gala, which affected her personally, and chose not to attend future events for her well-being.

The Met Gala remains one of the most talked-about events in fashion and celebrity culture. While some stars are banned or skip it by choice, the gala continues to celebrate creativity, artistry, and the unique expression of fashion on the global stage.