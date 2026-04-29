Met Gala 2026: Will Deepika Padukone pull a Rihanna? Alia under fire

Mumbai: If the Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night, it’s also the internet’s favourite battleground and 2026 already looks like it’s setting up for chaos.

According to close industry chatter, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt are all expected to attend this year’s Met Gala. Add to that names like Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla, and you already have a red carpet lineup that guarantees headlines.

Scroll through social media, and the tone is clear. There is excitement, yes, but also a sharp divide. While Priyanka is widely seen as the global veteran who “belongs” at the Met, and Deepika as someone who has carved her own international fashion space, Alia’s inclusion has sparked the most debate.

A section of netizens is not holding back, calling her a “manufactured A-lister” and questioning whether she deserves to be placed alongside the other two. It is less about fashion and more about perception, credibility, and that ever-sensitive Bollywood hierarchy.

Then comes the Deepika, while some expect Deepika Padukone to attend, others think she might skip it due to her schedule. Still, the “pull a Rihanna” theory lingers a nod to how Rihanna turned her Met appearances into full-blown moments by showing up pregnant and owning the spotlight.

If all three do show up, comparisons are inevitable. Styling, confidence, global appeal everything will be dissected frame by frame. If one of them skips, that absence becomes the story.

Either way, the Met Gala 2026 is already trending without a single look being revealed. And when the night finally arrives, it will not just be about fashion it will be about who owned the moment, and who the internet decided to crown.