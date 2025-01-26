Metro in Hyderabad’s Old City – Open plots to be auctioned for land acquisition

Hyderabad: The Metro Rail project in the Old City of Hyderabad is gaining momentum as the Telangana government plans to generate funds through the auctioning of open plots in the Uppal Bhagayat Layout.

The funds that will be raised by auctioning the plots will be used to fund land acquisition for the 7.5 km Metro corridor from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Chandrayangutta.

Funding land acquisition for Hyderabad’s Old City Metro Corridor

According to a report published in TNIE, in order to facilitate the land acquisition for the Metro Rail project, the state government aims to raise Rs 600 crore through the auction of open plots managed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The total cost of land acquisition for 1,100 properties along the corridor is estimated at Rs 1,000 crore.

Out of this amount, Rs 525 crore is meant for land acquisition, Rs 150 crore for rehabilitation and resettlement, and Rs 325 crore for structural compensation.

Additional costs of Rs 175 crore are allocated for other essential expenses such as demolition of structures, utility shifting, and road widening.

Though the government has already allocated Rs 500 crore in the state budget for the Old City Metro Rail project, the remaining amount will be raised through the forthcoming auctions.

Progress so far

Although the 7.5 km Old City Metro Rail extension that will connect Shalibanda, Falaknuma, and Chandrayangutta was initially planned as part of the Metro Rail’s first phase, alignment disputes and property acquisition challenges caused significant delays.

Land compensation rates, which were initially set at Rs 60,000 per square yard, were revised to Rs 81,000 per square yard after Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s intervention.

Preservation of heritage and religious structures

The Old City of Hyderabad is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and religious significance.

In order to protect over 100 heritage, religious, and sensitive structures along the proposed Metro Rail route, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has developed innovative engineering solutions.

These measures aim to ensure the Metro Rail’s alignment avoids impacting these structures.

Now, the government aims to auction plots to fund the land acquisition for the Metro Rail in the Old City of Hyderabad.