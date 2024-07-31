Metro riders in Hyderabad to get ‘Mass Surprise’ from Mr. Bachchan

Hyderabad: Ravi Teja’s upcoming film, ‘Mr. Bachchan’ is creating a buzz as it prepares for its global theatrical release on August 15. The recently unveiled teaser has been met with enthusiasm, particularly among fans of high-energy action films. As anticipation builds, attention is now turning to the imminent release of the theatrical trailer.

In a creative marketing twist, the team behind ‘Mr. Bachchan’ has planned a special “mass surprise” for Hyderabad metro travelers, starting today. A mysterious announcement has sparked excitement: “Hyderabad Metro passengers, please note. A ‘Mass Surprise’ awaits you on your journey from tomorrow. Don’t miss your train and keep your ears open.”

Rumors are swirling that Ravi Teja may lend his voice to the metro announcements, adding a unique flair to the daily commute.

Dear Hyderabadis,

Mass Maharaaj @RaviTeja_offl will accompany you on your metro train rides with his voice 🔊



Wait for the 'MASS SURPRISE' in your journey from today💥💥#MrBachchan GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON AUGUST 15th ❤️‍🔥#MassReunion

Mass Maharaaj @RaviTeja_offl… pic.twitter.com/WKSktnbkIh — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) July 31, 2024

The film also marks the Tollywood debut of the young actress Bhagyashri Borse. Directed by Harish Shankar, renowned for his compelling narratives, ‘Mr. Bachchan’ is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The soundtrack was crafted by Mickey J Meyer.