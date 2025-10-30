MFERD announces ‘Millat Talent Search Exam 2026’

Hyderabad: The Millat Foundation for Education, Research and Development (MFERD) has announced an exceptional educational opportunity for 10th class students across India through the Fourth “Millat Talent Search Exam 2026 (MTSE 2026).”

The purpose of this national-level exam is to identify and support talented students from across the country, enabling them to demonstrate their potential and achieve their academic aspirations. Through this initiative, scholarships worth Rs 10 crores will be awarded, and 1,000 deserving students will be provided admission to six of the country’s most reputed educational institutions.

Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director of MS Education Academy—one of MFERD’s key partners—said that the objective of this scholarship exam is to encourage the youth of the community to pursue higher education and gain access to top-tier institutions. He stated, “We want our students to dream big and receive the best possible training to turn those dreams into reality. This examination is a strong step toward achieving that goal.”

Selected candidates of the Millat Talent Search Exam 2026 will be offered 10+2 / Intermediate courses along with integrated coaching for NEET, IIT-JEE (Mains/Advanced), CA Foundation, CLAT, and NDA. Successful students will be admitted to one of the following prestigious partner institutions, based on merit and preference:

MS Education Academy, Hyderabad Anees Defence Career Institute (ADCI), Pune Al-Ameen Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu HUDA Pre-University College, Mysuru, Karnataka The Hind Guru Academy, New Delhi Scholar Career Academy, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Registration for the Millat Talent Search Exam 2026 began on October 25, 2025, and the last date to apply is November 25, 2025. The exam will be conducted offline on Sunday, November 30, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM across 200+ centers in 23 states of India. The examination fee is only Rs 100.

Students can register online by visiting: https://mtse.gleamappstore.com/

Scholarship Benefits:

• Top 200 ranks: 100% Scholarship

• Ranks 201–400: 75% Scholarship

• Ranks 401–600: 50% Scholarship

MFERD has been conducting the Millat Talent Search Exam since 2023. Over the past three years, nearly 2,000 students have benefited from the exam and its scholarships. Many of these students are now pursuing higher studies in IITs, NITs, AIIMS, NDA, and other premier government and medical institutions across India.

The Millat Talent Search Exam 2026 is a national-level competition designed to provide expert mentorship, advanced academic coaching, and both residential and day-scholar options, paving the way for student success in higher education and professional careers.

For more information, contact 81065 86622 / 95735 19922 / 77330 08622 or email: mtse@ms.academy.