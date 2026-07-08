MG Univ hostel students protest over drinking water shortage

Hyderabad: Women hostel students of Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda staged a midnight protest against the administration alleging no drinking water.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s Guest House. They said that drinking water and water for general use were being diverted to the new university buildings.

Despite repeated requests submitted from hostel wardens to the Vice-Chancellor, no action was taken, they said.

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On information, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitating students.

They called for the immediate formation of a high-level committee to inspect the hostel, suggest a long-term solution, and initiate action against the caretakers and wardens accused of negligence. They warned of escalating their agitation if the university administration did not resolve the issue.