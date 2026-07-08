MG Univ hostel students protest over drinking water shortage

Despite repeated requests submitted from hostel wardens to the Vice-Chancellor, no action was taken, they said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:
MG Univ hostel students protest against drinking water shortage at night.

Hyderabad: Women hostel students of Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda staged a midnight protest against the administration alleging no drinking water.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s Guest House. They said that drinking water and water for general use were being diverted to the new university buildings.

Despite repeated requests submitted from hostel wardens to the Vice-Chancellor, no action was taken, they said.

Subhan Bakery

On information, police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitating students.

They called for the immediate formation of a high-level committee to inspect the hostel, suggest a long-term solution, and initiate action against the caretakers and wardens accused of negligence. They warned of escalating their agitation if the university administration did not resolve the issue.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button