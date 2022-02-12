MHA to hold meeting on AP Re-organisation Act issues on Feb 17

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister will hold a crucial meeting on February 17 to discuss the unsolved problems of AP Reorganisation Act. The meeting will be chaired by joint secretary of the Union Home Ministry.

The officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States would discuss on the assets mentioned in the 9th and the 10th schedule of the Reorganisation Act. The issues related to financial matters of the two States are also likely to come up for discussions during the meeting. The Home Ministry, in its meeting held on February 8 had decided to constitute a committee on the issue in order to resolve all the pending problems related to the Act.

The committee will have Union Home joint secretary Ashish Kumar, secretary of the Finance department of Andhra Pradesh government SS Rawat, special chief secretary of the Finance department of Telangana State Ramakrishna Rao have been appointed as the members of the committee.

Some of the other issues that are likely to come up for the discussion during the meeting are the division of AP Finance Corporation, electricity utilization issues, amendment in the issue of taxes, adjustment of resources and development funds and related to backward districts of the State.