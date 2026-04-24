Michael 2026 movie review: Soulful tribute to King of Pop

Hyderabad: Michael 2026 takes us on an emotional journey into the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, from his childhood to his rise as a global icon. The biggest strength of the film is undoubtedly Jaafar Jackson, who makes his on-screen debut as Michael. He completely owns the character, bringing charisma, emotion, and authenticity. The last 15 minutes of his performance are particularly soul-stirring and will stay with audiences long after the credits roll.

Colman Domingo delivers a powerful performance as Joseph Jackson, showing the harsh realities of Michael’s childhood. His portrayal is raw and impactful, making the father-son conflict one of the most gripping parts of the movie. Juliano Valdi, as young Michael, injects energy and innocence into the role, making the early years of the superstar come alive. Nia Long, playing Katherine Jackson, adds warmth and emotional depth, showing the supportive mother behind the legend.

The movie mainly focuses on Michael’s formative years, his struggles, and the journey to superstardom. It explores human nature, family dynamics, and the pain behind fame, which makes it relatable and touching. Fans who know Michael Jackson’s journey will find plenty to admire, while newcomers will enjoy the story of a gifted artist and his family.

However, the film has some limitations. At just over two hours, it doesn’t fully explore the darker aspects of Michael’s life. Music lovers might be disappointed as iconic hits like Billie Jean, Beat It, or Dangerous are largely missing. The film focuses more on the person than the performer, which may not satisfy those expecting a full-fledged musical spectacle.

In the end, Michael 2026 is a heartfelt tribute with strong performances, especially from Jaafar Jackson. It captures the human side of an extraordinary artist, even if it doesn’t dive as deep as some biopics might. For fans and general audiences alike, it’s a moving watch that celebrates the journey of a true legend.

Rating: 3.5/5