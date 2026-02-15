Michael Jackson’s biopic creates a buzz but with a Telugu twist

Hyderabad: The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, set to release on April 24, 2026, is gaining unexpected popularity in the Telugu states. While the film is generating buzz worldwide, it’s the young Telugu audience who are making it a major trend. Known for their love of good cinema, Telugu fans are actively supporting the film, turning it into a hot topic on social media.

Social Media Surge

On platforms like Instagram and Twitter, Telugu youth have played a huge role in boosting the movie’s popularity. Talented Telugu video editors are creating viral mash-up videos, combining Michael Jackson’s iconic dance moves with popular songs from Telugu superstars like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR. These fan-made edits are attracting a lot of attention, making people excited about the film and spreading awareness about its release.

Rising Anticipation

The buzz surrounding the Michael Jackson biopic is growing, especially in the Telugu states. Fans are sharing posters and videos, showing their admiration for the King of Pop with messages like “MJ is back.” The film’s trailer, released earlier this month, has also connected with the audience, particularly because Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, is playing the role. Fans are impressed with how Jaafar mirrors Michael Jackson’s dance moves, voice, and charm, evoking nostalgia for his fans.

Big Expectations

The support from Telugu youth has made the biopic one of the most eagerly awaited Hollywood films in the region. Experts predict that the film could make Rs 5 to 9 crore on its opening day in Telugu states, a huge figure for a Hollywood biopic. The excitement shown by the Telugu audience proves how global films can connect with local fans, especially with the power of social media.