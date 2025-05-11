Hyderabad: A quiet revolution in education is taking place in recent years. In 2025, more Muslim parents are rethinking what “quality education” truly means. For many, it’s no longer about grades and exams alone, but about raising children who are happy, emotionally safe, and grounded in Islamic values.

Critical concerns of parents

Is my child learning what truly matters?

Is their emotional and spiritual well-being protected?

Do I have a voice in shaping their worldview?

These questions are leading them away from traditional schools and towards future-focused Islamic schools that honour faith, identity, and individuality.

After speaking with several parents, a common concern voiced by them is the growing exposure to influences in traditional schools that conflict with their core beliefs. Many feel that, in the name of “adjustment,” they’ve had to compromise too much on their values.

Some parents have chosen to walk away from prestigious, high-fee institutions after witnessing their children become withdrawn or emotionally burdened, despite achieving academic success. Others, particularly those returning from countries like Saudi Arabia, have spoken of the difficulties their children face when reintegrating into conventional schooling.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Hyderabadi mother of two- eight year-old and ten-year-old who works as a Human Resource lecturer shared, “Traditional schools just aren’t keeping up with the way our children think and learn today. Kids are naturally curious and exposed to so much beyond textbooks — they thrive when encouraged to ask questions and learn by doing.”

She added, “I want my children to come home energised, not exhausted. Their day should leave space for spiritual growth and physical activity — not just endless homework.”

Another mother shared her experience, “In traditional schools, it often feels like children are pushed to memorise and chase marks, with little attention to how they truly learn. My daughter had stopped looking forward to school — the routine was draining her curiosity and joy. She was just another face in a crowded classroom.”

These experiences underline the growing need for a more balanced and culturally sensitive approach to education.

In this changing landscape, micro-schools like iLm-X are emerging as a hopeful alternative.

Why iLm-X?

Located in Central Hyderabad, iLm-X offers a nurturing, child-centred environment where academic excellence is balanced with emotional well-being and strong character development — all within an Islamic framework.

Flexible, project-based curriculum

Strong parent partnership

Safe, values-aligned atmosphere

Inspired by homeschooling, built for real-world learning

At iLm-X, children are not just students — they are whole individuals. Their learning is shaped to support success in both dunya and deen.

