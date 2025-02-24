iLm X: New micro school launched in Hyderabad, admissions open

Hyderabad: As education evolves, the concept of a ‘micro school’ is gaining popularity for its personalised approach. Parents are increasingly drawn to the concept of micro schooling due to its affordability, individualised instruction, and flexibility compared to traditional schooling. While micro-schooling is well-established in the West, it is gradually making its way to India. iLm-X — The Future of Learning — is one of Hyderabad’s pioneering micro schools.

With a smaller student-teacher ratio, micro schools cater to the growing demand for adaptable education options.

Founded by Dr Aiza Asghar, an educator and social entrepreneur, alongside Mohammed Lateef Khan, a key figure in Hyderabad’s education sector, iLm-X is an Islamically integrated micro school located at Masab Tank, Hyderabad. It offers personalised education for children aged up to 9 years old, with one additional year added each academic year until they reach the 10th-grade board examinations.

Key features

5D Thinking International (Turkey) Curriculum for holistic learning

2X learning strategy – Compresses double the academic content into two hours of focused study, followed by interactive, project-based activities to reinforce learning

No Exams, No Grades—Just Real Growth – Students are assessed through project presentations, writing assignments, speaking and listening activities, and language skill evaluations, fostering curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking

Emphasis on practical skills, Islamic values, and real-world applications.

Inspiration behind Hyderabad’s micro school

In an exclusive conversation with Siasat.com, Dr Aiza shared her motivation for founding one of the first micro schools in Hyderabad. She noticed that mainstream schools primarily focus on academic performance and exams, leaving little room for practical learning and personal development.

“As a mother, I wondered when I would have time to teach my children about Islamic values. Homeschooling was an option, but it lacked peer interaction and certification,” she explained. “That’s why iLm-X was created—to combine the best aspects of homeschooling and conventional schooling in a modern, future-ready education model.”

She stressed the importance of practical education, using examples from Islamic teachings:

The water cycle is studied in theory but often overlooked in practice. Prophet Muhammad emphasised water conservation, a lesson more relevant than ever.

Prophet Yusuf used planning and resource management to save his people from famine—an example of practical knowledge in action.

By integrating these elements into education, iLm-X aims to equip children with the tools needed for success, whether as a creative outlet, a means of livelihood, or a way to manage crises effectively.

