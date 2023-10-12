Microsoft completely blocks Windows 7 keys from activating Windows 11

Now, Windows 7 keys are now fully blocked from clean installs of Windows 11, reports The Verge.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th October 2023 2:48 pm IST
Microsoft rolls out 'background removal' tool in Paint
Microsoft (Representative Image)

New Delhi: You will not be able to activate Windows 11 with older keys from Windows 7 anymore as Microsoft has now completely blocked those from activating a copy of latest Windows 11.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

This loophole existed for years and people upgraded from Windows 7 or 8 to Windows 10 or 11 free of charge.

Last month, the company had announced to block Windows 7 and Windows 8 keys from activating Windows 11.

MS Education Academy

“Microsoft’s free upgrade offer for Windows 10 and 11 ended July 29. The installation path to obtain the Windows 7 and 8 free upgrade is now removed as well. Upgrades to Windows 11 from Windows 10 are still free,” the company had said in an update.

Also Read
97% of Indian firms see hybrid, remote work beneficial for business: Report

Now, Windows 7 keys are now fully blocked from clean installs of Windows 11, reports The Verge.

“We can’t activate Windows on this device because you don’t have a valid digital license or product key,” reads the error message.

However, If you’ve upgraded from Windows 7 or Windows 8 to Windows 11 or used one of these older keys, your activation status won’t change.

To upgrade to Windows 11, devices must meet the Windows 11 minimum system requirements.

“Some Windows 10 features aren’t available in Windows 11. System requirements to experience some Windows 11 features and apps will exceed the Windows 11 minimum system requirements,” according to Microsoft.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th October 2023 2:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button