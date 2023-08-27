Microsoft Launcher for Android to get ChatGPT-supported Bing Chat

San Francisco In the generative AI era, Microsoft is updating its Launcher application for Android with ChatGRP-supported Bing Chat integration.

According to reports, the feature will also roll out to Microsoft Surface Duo devices.

Users will be able to quickly launch into Bing Chat via the search bar on the Launcher.

Microsoft unveiled its Launcher application in 2017 to enable users to bring the Microsoft interface to their Android phones’ home screen experience.

Launcher is now getting an update that will incorporate generative AI, reports Windows Central.

Microsoft Launcher’s latest beta build integrates Bing Chat into Launcher’s search bar.

Users will see a Bing Chat icon in the search bar pinned to their home screen, or when swiping down to access the Launcher’s search functionality.

Tapping on the Bing Chat icon will pull up an immediately familiar Bing Chat interface, said the report.

Microsoft Launcher is an application launcher for the Android mobile platform, intended to provide a more convenient integration between Windows desktop PCs and Android smartphones.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that users will soon be able to experience the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Bing in third-party browsers on web and mobile.

“With so many new, useful features now a part of Bing, we’re excited to announce you can start experiencing the new AI-powered Bing in third-party browsers on web and mobile soon,” the tech giant said in a blogpost.

While users will be able to use AI Bing in their preferred browser, the company advised using Bing in the Microsoft Edge browser.

The tech giant first launched the AI-powered Bing in February this year. Since then, there have been over 1 billion chats and more than 750 million images generated using the service.