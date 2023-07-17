Microsoft may kill Xbox Live Gold subscription

San Francisco: Microsoft will reportedly sunset its Xbox Live Gold subscription, which enables multiplayer gaming, provides game discounts and much more.

Games with Gold will also likely go away “after first appearing on the Xbox 360 in 2013”, reports Android Authority.

The news was first reported by Windows Central, however, the link is now taken down.

It appears that Xbox Live Gold will be replaced by a new subscription named ‘Xbox Game Pass Core.’

This changeover is expected to take place on September 1 this year.

Also Read Microsoft, Sony sign agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

The Game Pass Core tier will likely be available at the same price as Live Gold.

This means that users have to pay $9.99 per month or $59.99 for a yearly subscription.

The new subscription will likely allow subscribers to do online multiplayer and also give them access to special Game Pass discounts and deals.

Moreover, the company is expected to convert existing Xbox Live Gold subscribers to Game Pass Core subscribers automatically, the report said.

Meanwhile, the tech giant had announced that it will “end” the ‘Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family’ preview programme on August 15.