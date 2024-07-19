Microsoft outage: Aviation minister asks airports, airlines to be compassionate

Responding to the flight pan-India disruptions caused by a global IT outage by Microsoft, Union Aviation minister Rammohan Naidu on Friday, July 19, asked airport authorities and airlines to ensure passenger welfare. He also assured passengers that the Ministry and Airports Authority of India (AAI) are actively managing the situation using manual methods to ensure minimal disruption.

In a press statement, the Union Aviation minister stated, “I have directed airport authorities and airlines to be compassionate and provide extra seating, water, and food for passengers affected by delays. We understand your concerns and are working tirelessly to ensure your safe and swift travel. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated.”

Naidu also said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in collaboration with AAI, has implemented a manual backup system (for the Microsoft software) to maintain operational continuity. “Passengers ave also been advised to cooperate with airport staff during this period of disruption. The Ministry is committed to minimizing inconvenience and ensuring the well-being of all travellers,” said the statement from his office.

The Union Aviation minister further stated that all airlines have been told me keep passengers informed about flight statuses, and stressed on the importance of maintaining communication about flights. Airlines have also been asked to provide necessary assistance.

The Union Aviation minister also said that it has enhanced communication for regular updates on flight statuses which will be provided to keep passengers informed. Extra staff has been deployed to assist passengers and address their concerns, and airports are offering additional seating, water, and food to ensure passenger comfort, added the statement from the Naidu’s office.

A significant global IT outage has caused widespread disruptions across various sectors, primarily affecting Microsoft and CrowdStrike services. The outage began on July 19, 2024, around 6 PM ET, and quickly spread to users in the United States, Australia, India, and several European countries.

Microsoft Services Impacted

Microsoft’s cloud services, including Azure and Microsoft 365 applications, experienced severe disruptions. Users reported difficulties logging in, accessing applications, and utilizing OneDrive. According to user reports, 59% faced login issues, 22% encountered problems with app accessibility, and 19% struggled with OneDrive functionality. The initial disruptions were concentrated in the Central U.S. region but rapidly affected users worldwide, leading to operational challenges for organizations relying on these critical tools.