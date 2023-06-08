Microsoft tests Dynamic Lighting feature, new File Explorer UI for Windows 11

The tech giant wants to make the RGB device and software ecosystem better for users by improving device and app interoperability.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 8th June 2023 2:06 pm IST
Microsoft tests Dynamic Lighting feature, new File Explorer UI for Windows 11
Photo: IANS

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft has started testing a new File Explorer UI, Dynamic Lighting feature and much more, for Windows 11.

New features are currently rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The “modernised” File Explorer Home is powered by WinUI, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

MS Education Academy

“Recommended files for users signed into Windows with an Azure Active Directory (AAD) account will be displayed as a carousel and support file thumbnails which is coming soon,” it added.

Also Read
Microsoft Edge’s new update includes support for Workspaces

The Dynamic Lighting feature provides Windows users and developers with native control of Lighting Devices.

The tech giant wants to make the RGB device and software ecosystem better for users by improving device and app interoperability.

Support for Unicode Emoji 15 is also rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Meanwhile, last week, the company had started testing a new dark mode for its Paint application in Windows 11.

The company also introduced improvements to the zoom controls to provide users with more flexibility and control over the view of their content on the canvas.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 8th June 2023 2:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button