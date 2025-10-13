Mumbai: New week calls for a new round of nominations and eliminations inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. The reality show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, has now entered its 8th week, promising more drama and surprises.

After receiving the least number of votes, Zeishan Quadri became the latest contestant to get eliminated from the show. As the 8th week kicked off, the nomination process took place, and this time four contestants are in danger of eviction.

Bigg Boss 19 nominated contestants week 8

The nominated contestants for Bigg Boss 19 Week 8 are:

Mridul Tiwari

Malti Chahar

Gaurav Khanna

Neelam Giri

The nominations segment will be showcased in tonight’s or tomorrow’s episode.

Mid-week eviction on cards

Meanwhile, buzz inside the house hints at a possible mid-week eviction, as there might not be an elimination during the weekend due to Diwali celebrations. Insiders suggest that the makers are also planning to introduce another explosive wildcard entry soon, keeping the excitement alive.

