Midday meal workers demand salaries ahead of Telangana CM’s Kodangal visit

Hyderabad: A large number of midday meal workers from Telangana gathered at the Director of School Education in Hyderabad on Monday, November 24, to protest against delayed salaries.

Chief minister Revanth Reddy will visit Kodangal, which is also his Assembly constituency, later in the day, to lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 10300 crore, including a midday meals kitchen built under Akshayapatra Foundation.

The midday meal workers expressed dismay over the chief minister’s decision to allocate the money to a foundation. “Why is Revanth Reddy giving money to some foundation when we don’t have the money to prepare the midday meals in schools?” one protestor asked.

They raised concerns over the poor-quality rice being supplied to the government schools in Telangana. “I have come from Nizamabad. I am at the protest today since I haven’t received my salary for two months. The government has also not paid the bill for eggs since October 2024,” said a midday meal worker.