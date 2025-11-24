Bandh announced in Kodangal ahead of Telangana CM’s visit

Hyderabad: The Kodangal Development Protection United Action Committee on Monday, November 24 called for a bandh in the mandal ahead of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit.

The committee has urged the public to express protest against the CM by not attending his public meeting. The bandh has been organised as a protest against the relocation of the medical college, Veterinary, Nursing, and Young India Integrated colleges from Kodangal to Duddyala Mandal in Vikarabad district.

Videos shared on social media, showed shops shut down in Kodangal, which the chief minister’s constituency.

The chief minister is scheduled to attend a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a mid-day meals kitchen building to be organized under the auspices of Akshayapatra Foundation in Kodangal.