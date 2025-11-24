Man drives tractor over sister due to land dispute in Telangana

There has been a dispute over the sharing of the family property spread over 5 acres in the village for the last two years.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th November 2025 12:03 pm IST
Man attacks sister over property in Telangana
Man attacks sister over property in Telangana

Hyderabad: A land dispute in Telangana’s Suryapet district turned ugly after a man drove a tractor over his sister on Sunday, November 23.

The incident occurred in Munagala village in Suryapet. The man identified as Upender Reddy attacked his elder sister Rajamma and two nieces Sumitra and Lakshmi. The victims were seriously injured in the incident. The locals immediately called 108 ambulance and took them to the hospital.

Videos of the incident were shared on social media Shows commotion in a field after the incident as Rajamma is seen crying due to pain, and Sumitra and Lakshmi trying to protect each other.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Based on a complaint, the Mungala police, registered a case of attempt to murder under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

The accused, Upender, works as a BSNL employee in Tiruvur, Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. There has been a dispute over the sharing of the family property spread over 5 acres in the village for the last two years.

Upender, who was angry after his elder sister got a larger share in the division of the property after the death of their mother, said that in 2023, 3 acres were allotted to his elder sister by a court order.

However, the fight began when Upender did not accept it. There have already been several fights, and recently, when the elder sister started harvesting paddy in her field, Upender brought a tractor and attacked.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th November 2025 12:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button