Man drives tractor over sister due to land dispute in Telangana

Hyderabad: A land dispute in Telangana’s Suryapet district turned ugly after a man drove a tractor over his sister on Sunday, November 23.

The incident occurred in Munagala village in Suryapet. The man identified as Upender Reddy attacked his elder sister Rajamma and two nieces Sumitra and Lakshmi. The victims were seriously injured in the incident. The locals immediately called 108 ambulance and took them to the hospital.

Videos of the incident were shared on social media Shows commotion in a field after the incident as Rajamma is seen crying due to pain, and Sumitra and Lakshmi trying to protect each other.

Based on a complaint, the Mungala police, registered a case of attempt to murder under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

The accused, Upender, works as a BSNL employee in Tiruvur, Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. There has been a dispute over the sharing of the family property spread over 5 acres in the village for the last two years.

Upender, who was angry after his elder sister got a larger share in the division of the property after the death of their mother, said that in 2023, 3 acres were allotted to his elder sister by a court order.

However, the fight began when Upender did not accept it. There have already been several fights, and recently, when the elder sister started harvesting paddy in her field, Upender brought a tractor and attacked.