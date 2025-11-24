Telangana excise dept nabs three, 14.95 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise officials seized 14.95 kg ganja in Hyderabad and arrested three people in two separate cases on Sunday, November 23.

In the first case, the Ranga Reddy enforcement team seized 7.75 kg of ganja from a man identified as Katta Ganesh, a resident of Jagityal, Sarangapur Mandal and arrested him. Ganesh was arrested following raids in the LB Nagar Circle area based on a tip off that ganja was being sold there.

it was revealed that the accused was using ganja and selling it to his friends and customers. The ganja was handed over to the accused at the Saroornagar excise station.

7.2 kg ganja seized

In the second case, the special task force of the excise department arrested two persons in Hafeezpet and seized 7.2 kg ganja from them. The accused, identified as Sravanapu Nitish Kumar Reddy and Chelimela Vijayakumar, are both natives of Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy and Vijaykumar were arrested near the Hafeezpet flyover while selling ganja. Further investigation reveled that they were residing at Old Custom colony in Begumpet. The accused were handed over the ganja at SeriLingampalli excise station.