Two dead in accident in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar

Hyderabad: Two men died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar early on Sunday, November 23. The accident occurred near Victoria Memorial school.

Madhu and Harish were on their bike when it hit a pillar near the Victoria Memorial metro station. A CCTV footage of the incident has been shared on social media.

Two persons died in an accident in Hyderabad's Saroornagar pn Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/bz9Z1HAw5z — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) November 23, 2025

The bike skidded, and both men were thrown to the road, killing them instantly.

Previous incident

In a similar incident in September, two people died in two separate accidents and five others were injured. At around 3:30 pm, a container lorry hit a biker from behind, resulting in severe head injuries, due to which the biker died on the spot. The incident occurred on the Chevella–Shadnagar road opposite Faraha College.

The deceased has been identified as Vadde Mallesh. His boy has been shifted to the government hospital in Chevella.

Earlier, at around 3:20 am, an accident took place on National Highway-44 in the Rajendranagar area, resulting in the death of one person and injuring five others.

The accident occurred near Temple Diversion, AG College, when a car was travelling from Shamshabad towards Aramgarh. According to the police, the driver was overspeeding, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a divider.