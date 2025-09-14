Speeding car hits divider in Rajendranagar; One dead

According to the police, the driver was overspeeding and lost control of the car resulting in it ramming into the divider.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 14th September 2025 3:13 pm IST
Car accident at National Highway 44 in Hyderabad
Car accident at National Highway 44 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fatal road accident took place on National Highway-44 in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar area, in the early hours of Sunday, September 14, resulting in the death of one person and injuring five others.

The accident occurred near Temple Diversion, AG College, when the car was travelling from Shamshabad towards Aramgarh at about 3:20 am.

According to the police, the driver was overspeeding, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a divider. The impact was such that one person died on the spot, while five others received injuries.

MS Teachers

They are receiving treatment at the Arkhan Hospital in Shamshabad.

Police said that the driver was not drunk but he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 14th September 2025 3:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button