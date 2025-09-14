Speeding car hits divider in Rajendranagar; One dead

Hyderabad: A fatal road accident took place on National Highway-44 in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar area, in the early hours of Sunday, September 14, resulting in the death of one person and injuring five others.

The accident occurred near Temple Diversion, AG College, when the car was travelling from Shamshabad towards Aramgarh at about 3:20 am.

Also Read Hyderabad student dies in US; kin urge consulate for visa

According to the police, the driver was overspeeding, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a divider. The impact was such that one person died on the spot, while five others received injuries.

They are receiving treatment at the Arkhan Hospital in Shamshabad.

Police said that the driver was not drunk but he was not wearing a seatbelt.